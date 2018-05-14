Winter readiness campaign launched in CT

Through the campaign, the department will be helping shelters and NGOs assisting vulnerable residents.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Social Development Department has on Monday launched its winter readiness campaign in Cape Town.

The launch also marked the department's commemoration of International Day of Families.

Provincial Social Development MEC Albert Fritz said: “We see an influx in winter, specifically in Woodstock, of people coming into the city and they are completely homeless.”