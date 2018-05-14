WHO has 4,000 Ebola vaccines ready for Congo deployment

The World Health Organisation has obtained 4,000 doses of Ebola vaccine and is preparing for deployment in the Democratic Republic of Congo, its Africa director said on Sunday.

“We’re working on the deployment of these materials, especially readying the cold chain,” WHO Africa Director Matshidiso Moeti told Reuters by telephone. “The start date of the vaccinations will depend on this deployment.”