'We will not allow KZN to be killing fields of South Africa'
Cyril Ramaphosa is among ANC officials who landed in KwaZulu-Natal earlier on Monday to urgently deal with the spate of political killings in the province.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says he will not allow political killings to continue in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).
He was speaking outside the house of the late Musawenkosi Mchunu, the African National Congress (ANC)'s convener of branches in the Moses Mabhida Region, who was shot dead in his driveway in Kwapata on Friday.
ANC officials landed in KZN earlier on Monday to urgently deal with the spate of political killings in the province.
Speaking to community members gathered outside the home of the slain ANC leader, Ramaphosa says political killings have to stop. He adds the ANC leadership has travelled to the province in an effort to prevent anyone else becoming a victim.
“We will not allow KZN to be the killing fields of South Africa.”
Ramaphosa was joined by ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe and Deputy Secretary General Jessie Duarte.
He told the crowd that Mchunu was the third person to be murdered in an alleged political hit in just the last week.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Politics
-
DA: De Lille’s reaction to Limberg SMS is sexist, racist
-
ANC to hold first land summit
-
Dlamini Zuma irons out details of govt's intervention in NW
-
[ANALYSIS] Mahumapelo attempts brutal fightback
-
Ramaphosa shelves NW meeting to deal with KZN political killings
-
Senzo Mchunu: Factionalism driving political killings in KZN
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.