'We will not allow KZN to be killing fields of South Africa'

Cyril Ramaphosa is among ANC officials who landed in KwaZulu-Natal earlier on Monday to urgently deal with the spate of political killings in the province.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says he will not allow political killings to continue in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

He was speaking outside the house of the late Musawenkosi Mchunu, the African National Congress (ANC)'s convener of branches in the Moses Mabhida Region, who was shot dead in his driveway in Kwapata on Friday.

ANC officials landed in KZN earlier on Monday to urgently deal with the spate of political killings in the province.

Speaking to community members gathered outside the home of the slain ANC leader, Ramaphosa says political killings have to stop. He adds the ANC leadership has travelled to the province in an effort to prevent anyone else becoming a victim.

“We will not allow KZN to be the killing fields of South Africa.”

Ramaphosa was joined by ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe and Deputy Secretary General Jessie Duarte.

He told the crowd that Mchunu was the third person to be murdered in an alleged political hit in just the last week.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)