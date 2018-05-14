Vodacom posts 6.3% rise in FY revenue on rising user base
The company, majority owned by Britain’s Vodafone, added 7 million customers, including 4.5 million in South Africa, in the year ended 31 March.
JOHANNESBURG - Vodacom Group posted a 6.3% rise in full-year revenue on Monday as South Africa’s biggest mobile phone operator by market value added more customers in its domestic market.
The company, majority owned by Britain’s Vodafone, added 7 million customers, including 4.5 million in South Africa, in the year ended 31 March.
It has now more than 103 million customers, which includes Kenyan firm Safaricom’s 1.4 million users. Vodacom gained a 35% stake in Kenya’s Safaricom as Vodafone consolidated two of its African interests last May.
Vodacom declared a final dividend of 425 cents per share, lower than 435 cents given out last year. For the whole year, it has declared a total dividend of 815 cents per share, compared with 830 cents in the previous year.
Vodacom has invested heavily in its network to provide faster internet services as increasing numbers of consumers use smartphones.
Revenue climbed to R86.37 billion from R81.28 billion in the previous year, while group service revenue rose 3.4 percent to R70.63 billion.
Headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa that strips out certain one-off items, came in at 923 cents, unchanged from a year earlier. This was impacted by shares issued to acquire a stake in Safaricom.
Popular in Business
-
Rand firmer as dollar dips
-
Numsa: Bus strike negotiations have been difficult
-
#RandReport: Rand hits 3-week high vs dollar
-
Lonmin narrows first-half loss, cuts annual spending target
-
'New public wage deal a step in right direction'
-
Asian stocks up on US-China thaw, Malaysian shares bounce, ringgit falls
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.