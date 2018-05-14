Popular Topics
Vehicle explodes in Indonesia's Surabaya, several police wounded

The blast had occurred at 8.50am at their police office, East Java police spokesman Frans Barung Mangera told a briefing.

FILE: This picture taken on 13 May 2018 shows Indonesian police and soldiers working at the site of a blast at a low-cost apartment complex in Sidoarjo, East Java just hours after a series of blasts targeting churches in the neighbouring city of Surabaya. Picture: AFP.
FILE: This picture taken on 13 May 2018 shows Indonesian police and soldiers working at the site of a blast at a low-cost apartment complex in Sidoarjo, East Java just hours after a series of blasts targeting churches in the neighbouring city of Surabaya. Picture: AFP.
5 hours ago

SURABAYA - A vehicle exploded injuring several Indonesian police in Surabaya on Monday, a day after Islamist militants killed at least 13 people in suicide attacks on churches in the country’s second largest city, police said.

The blast had occurred at 8.50am at their police office, East Java police spokesman Frans Barung Mangera told a briefing. The full extent of casualties was unclear, he said.

“There has been an explosion, we don’t know exactly what happened,” he said. On Sunday, Islamist suicide bombers attacked three churches, killing at least 13 people and wounding about 40.

