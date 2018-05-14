Vehicle explodes in Indonesia's Surabaya, several police wounded
The blast had occurred at 8.50am at their police office, East Java police spokesman Frans Barung Mangera told a briefing.
SURABAYA - A vehicle exploded injuring several Indonesian police in Surabaya on Monday, a day after Islamist militants killed at least 13 people in suicide attacks on churches in the country’s second largest city, police said.
“There has been an explosion, we don’t know exactly what happened,” he said. On Sunday, Islamist suicide bombers attacked three churches, killing at least 13 people and wounding about 40.
