[UPDATE] Lamoer abandons bid to appeal prison sentence
Lamoer, Darius van der Ross and Colin Govender will start serving jail terms of between two and six years for corruption.
CAPE TOWN - Former Western Cape police chief Arno Lamoer and two former SAPS brigadiers have abandoned their bid to appeal their prison terms. This means that the trio have to at this hour report to a correctional facility.
The former police officers admitted to receiving gratifications from businessman Saleem Dawjee worth thousands of rands.
Dawjee however has indicated that he will continue with his application for leave to appeal his six-year sentence.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Eric Ntabazalila: "On Friday it was said that each of them, if they are opposing their leave to appeal, they must submit their papers before 12pm today. If they don't submit their papers before 12pm, they will lose their bail. They will have to report in. So then they're not going to contest that anymore."
