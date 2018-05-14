Trial to begin for man accused of Courtney Pieters’ rape, murder
It’s almost a year to the day since Pieters' body was found in Epping, near her family home.
CAPE TOWN - The mother of slain toddler Courtney Pieters will sit in on court proceedings on Monday when the trial of the man accused of her child’s rape and murder begins.
It’s almost a year to the day since Pieters' body was found in Epping, near her family home.
Her mother, Juanita, has told Eyewitness News that she dreads hearing the details of how her child suffered during the trial.
WATCH: Courtney Pieters: One year on
Pieters trembled as she explained how baffled the family was when Mortimer Saunders was arrested for her child’s rape and murder.
He was their lodger, the last person they would have expected to hurt little Courtney.
Now she is steeling herself to face him in court.
“I have to attend proceedings, but I don’t know if I’m strong enough. As you can see the tears started flowing just talking about it now. I told Courtney’s dad I don’t want to testify, because I know I’ll hear a lot of things that’ll just hurt me more. Just to hear what he’s done to her and how he did it… those are things that’ll hurt you.”
Saunders’ trial begins in the Western Cape High Court on Monday just over a year after the crime took place.
Pieters feels pre-trial hearings were unnecessarily drawn out and she’s hoping court proceedings are wrapped up soon, so she and her family can find some sort of closure.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.