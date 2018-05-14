Popular Topics
Thuma Mina campaign launched to improve service delivery

Party’s leaders addressed the media launch in Tembisa on Monday.

ANC briefed the media on its Thuma Mina campaign which is aimed at improving service delivery and involving citizens in bettering services. Picture: EWN.
ANC briefed the media on its Thuma Mina campaign which is aimed at improving service delivery and involving citizens in bettering services. Picture: EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has launched its Thuma Mina campaign which will focus on improving service delivery and getting community members involved in bettering their own lives.

Party’s leaders addressed the media launch in Tembisa on Monday.

The official launch is set for Friday.

Gauteng Premier and ANC deputy chair in the province David Makhura said: “Thuma mina means the state must do its part and the communities must do their part. Every member of the community can do something.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

