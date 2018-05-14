Thuma Mina campaign launched to improve service delivery

Party’s leaders addressed the media launch in Tembisa on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has launched its Thuma Mina campaign which will focus on improving service delivery and getting community members involved in bettering their own lives.

Party’s leaders addressed the media launch in Tembisa on Monday.

The official launch is set for Friday.

Gauteng Premier and ANC deputy chair in the province David Makhura said: “Thuma mina means the state must do its part and the communities must do their part. Every member of the community can do something.”

#ANC is launching it’s #ThumaMina national campaign in Tembisa. It will also introduce arrangements towards the Party’s historic Land Summit. pic.twitter.com/0x1CeeomI2 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 14, 2018

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)