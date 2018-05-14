Task team to probe taxi violence in Cape Town

Western Cape Transport MEC Donald Grant will be meeting with senior police officials on Monday to discuss measures to defuse tensions.

CAPE TOWN - A task team is to be established to probe recent taxi violence in Cape Town.

Western Cape Transport MEC Donald Grant will be meeting with senior police officials on Monday to discuss measures to defuse tensions. A spate of shootings across parts of the city have left several people dead.

Two taxi drivers were gunned down in Delft last Friday, while a man was also shot and killed at the Hanover Park taxi rank.

Grant has emphasised tha urgent interventions are needed.

“This meeting today will be followed up by a high-level meeting with myself, Minister Dan Plato, provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula and representatives from the NPA in the Western Cape to see what progress has been made in getting arrests and convictions.”

Meanwhile, the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has condemned any form of violence in the taxi industry.

Santaco deputy chairperson Nazeem Abdurahman says: “People can’t come and use the taxi rank. There are innocent people that use the taxi rank to go to work. The police need to work super-fast to get these guys behind bars.”

Additional reporting by Kaylynn Palm.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)