Taraji P. Henson gets engaged to Kelvin Hayden

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
Go

Taraji P. Henson gets engaged to Kelvin Hayden

Hayden has yet to address the couple's happy news on his own social media accounts.

Taraji P. Henson plays one of the leading role's in Empire. Picture: Facebook
Taraji P. Henson plays one of the leading role's in Empire. Picture: Facebook
3 hours ago

LONDON- Empire actress Taraji P. Henson has announced on her Instagram account that she's engaged to former sports star Kelvin Hayden.

The 47-year-old actress has revealed via her Instagram account that the Super Bowl-winning star proposed to her on Mother's Day and she was thrilled to accept.

Alongside a photograph of her sparkling engagement ring and a congratulatory cake, Taraji wrote: "I said yes y'all!!! He started with the Cartier love bracelet BUT that was my #Mothersday gift and then he dropped to his knee and I almost passed out!!!

sheisofficiallyoffthemarket and she is sooooooooooooo HAPPY!!!!!! #GODIS [ring and kisses emojis] (sic)"

Hayden (34) has yet to address the couple's happy news on his own social media accounts, but he has posted a snap of himself and his bride-to-be on Mother's Day.

The loved-up couple only went public with their romance in December last year, but at the time, Taraji admitted she was thrilled to have found love with Kelvin, 34.

The Empire actress - who has a 24-year-old son, Marcel Johnson, from a previous relationship - shared: "I'm happy in my personal life. Finally it has happened to me!"

Although Taraji prefers to remain tight-lipped about her personal life, she was happy to reveal she was in a relationship with the ex-sports star.

She said: "I'm not the type to blast my personal business, but you know, I think that it's important for people to know that I'm happy.

"I'm very, very happy. I just am. We've been together for two years. And no one would really know that, because I don't blast my info like that, but I'm very happy."

Taraji has previously described Kelvin as her biggest fan, revealing he's been a hugely supportive influence in her life.

She explained: "He's just like, my number one fan, there for support. What I love is that he doesn't really pay attention to it all. He loves me for me."

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA