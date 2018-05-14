-
Taraji P. Henson gets engaged to Kelvin Hayden
Hayden has yet to address the couple's happy news on his own social media accounts.
LONDON- Empire actress Taraji P. Henson has announced on her Instagram account that she's engaged to former sports star Kelvin Hayden.
The 47-year-old actress has revealed via her Instagram account that the Super Bowl-winning star proposed to her on Mother's Day and she was thrilled to accept.
Alongside a photograph of her sparkling engagement ring and a congratulatory cake, Taraji wrote: "I said yes y'all!!! He started with the Cartier love bracelet BUT that was my #Mothersday gift and then he dropped to his knee and I almost passed out!!!
sheisofficiallyoffthemarket and she is sooooooooooooo HAPPY!!!!!! #GODIS [ring and kisses emojis] (sic)"
Hayden (34) has yet to address the couple's happy news on his own social media accounts, but he has posted a snap of himself and his bride-to-be on Mother's Day.
The loved-up couple only went public with their romance in December last year, but at the time, Taraji admitted she was thrilled to have found love with Kelvin, 34.
The Empire actress - who has a 24-year-old son, Marcel Johnson, from a previous relationship - shared: "I'm happy in my personal life. Finally it has happened to me!"
Although Taraji prefers to remain tight-lipped about her personal life, she was happy to reveal she was in a relationship with the ex-sports star.
She said: "I'm not the type to blast my personal business, but you know, I think that it's important for people to know that I'm happy.
"I'm very, very happy. I just am. We've been together for two years. And no one would really know that, because I don't blast my info like that, but I'm very happy."
Taraji has previously described Kelvin as her biggest fan, revealing he's been a hugely supportive influence in her life.
She explained: "He's just like, my number one fan, there for support. What I love is that he doesn't really pay attention to it all. He loves me for me."
