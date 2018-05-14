Sundowns crowned champions, Ajax face relegation playoff

A packed Dr. Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein witnessed the 2017/18 PSL champions Sundowns lift the trophy for the third time in five seasons.

JOHANNESBURG - The final day of the Absa Premier League, saw Mamelodi Sundowns officially crowned as Premier Soccer League champions with a goalless draw against Bloemfontein Celtic, while Ajax Cape Town were resigned to the fact that they will battle it out for PSL survival in the promotion/relegation series after losing out 2-1 to Kaizer Chiefs.

A packed Dr. Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein witnessed the 2017/18 PSL champions Sundowns lift the trophy for the third time in five seasons. The game provided very little chances for either side to win the game, but the draw game Sundowns a point that saw them finish the league season on 60 points.

With Platinum Stars already relegated, the battle to survive ending the season in 15th spot and playing in the dreaded promotion/relegation series was going to go right down to the wire. Under-fire Ajax Cape Town needed a victory against Kaizer Chiefs to escape the relegation spot but failed to do so as they lost 2-1 at the Cape Town Stadium.

Bernard Parker gave Chiefs the lead before captain Mosa Lebusa equalized 10 mins later. Rosco Petersen had the chance to give Ajax the lead but his header from close range was superbly saved by Brilliant Khuzwayo, who was playing his final game for Amakhosi.

Chiefs put the game to bed when Joseph Maloangwane scored their second and effectively confirmed Ajax’s place in the promotion/relegation series, which starts on Wednesday night.

Ajax will play Black Leopards on Wednesday in the first game of the promotion/relegation series, while the win secures Chiefs third place and a spot in the CAF Confederations Cup.