Sudan sets major Cabinet reshuffle: state news agency

CAIRO - Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir endorsed a major Cabinet reshuffle that includes eight ministers, five ministers of state and 10 governors, state news agency SUNA reported early on Monday.

An official source told SUNA that details would be announced at a news conference later on Monday.

In April, the president sued a presidential decree relieving Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour of his position.