Senzo Mchunu: Factionalism driving political killings in KZN

DURBAN - African National Congress (ANC) NEC member Senzo Mchunu says that he believes internal party factionalism is driving the latest wave of what is understood to be political killings in KwaZulu-Natal.

Yesterday, the former KZN premier visited the home of Maqatha Mchunu who was shot and killed on Friday outside his Kwapata home near Pietermaritzburg.

A day before Mchunu’s murder, he was a part of a press briefing with disgruntled ANC members from divided regions raising concerns about membership fraud and gatekeeping.

These aggrieved individuals, including Mchunu, are also seen to be aligned with Senzo Mchunu and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"This is a major cause for concern."

Senzo Mchunu, whose name is one of those at the centre of factionalism in KZN, says that this violence reminds him of inter-party killings in the early 90s.

"We are killing each other with the ANC in this region at this moment."

The ANC NEC member has called for arrests to be made before tensions escalate further.

"There is anger among comrades, yeah, because there is no reason why comrade Maqatha Mchunu was murdered in this particular way (sic)."

Meanwhile, there are unconfirmed reports that shots were fired near Maqatha Mchunu’s home, apparently from those seeking vengeance for his murder.