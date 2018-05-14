Senzo Mchunu: Factionalism driving political killings in KZN
Mchunu, whose name is one of those at the centre of factionalism in KZN, says that this violence reminds him of inter-party killings in the early 90s.
DURBAN - African National Congress (ANC) NEC member Senzo Mchunu says that he believes internal party factionalism is driving the latest wave of what is understood to be political killings in KwaZulu-Natal.
Yesterday, the former KZN premier visited the home of Maqatha Mchunu who was shot and killed on Friday outside his Kwapata home near Pietermaritzburg.
A day before Mchunu’s murder, he was a part of a press briefing with disgruntled ANC members from divided regions raising concerns about membership fraud and gatekeeping.
These aggrieved individuals, including Mchunu, are also seen to be aligned with Senzo Mchunu and President Cyril Ramaphosa.
"This is a major cause for concern."
Senzo Mchunu, whose name is one of those at the centre of factionalism in KZN, says that this violence reminds him of inter-party killings in the early 90s.
"We are killing each other with the ANC in this region at this moment."
The ANC NEC member has called for arrests to be made before tensions escalate further.
"There is anger among comrades, yeah, because there is no reason why comrade Maqatha Mchunu was murdered in this particular way (sic)."
Meanwhile, there are unconfirmed reports that shots were fired near Maqatha Mchunu’s home, apparently from those seeking vengeance for his murder.
Popular in Politics
-
Ramaphosa shelves NW meeting to deal with KZN political killings
-
DA lays criminal charges against Mduduzi Manana
-
[ANALYSIS] Mahumapelo attempts brutal fightback
-
Ramaphosa to meet NW ANC, Mahumapelo over govt intervention
-
Makhura faces no-confidence debate over Esidimeni role
-
Mahumapelo's behaviour labelled ‘anarchical’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.