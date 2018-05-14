Popular Topics
Security cluster ministers to visit KZN over murders

Minister Cele was speaking on the sidelines of a visit to Abbas Essop's home in Verulam on Sunday.

FILE: Police Minister Bheki Cele. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
one hour ago

DURBAN - Police Minister Bheki Cele says that all ministers from the security cluster will visit KwaZulu-Natal this week to implement urgent interventions aimed at curbing murders in the province.

Cele was speaking on the sidelines of a visit to Abbas Essop's home in Verulam on Sunday.

Essop died after his throat was slit at the Iman Hussain Mosque on Thursday.

An African National Congress (ANC) councillor and Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) youth member were also killed on Friday.

Meanwhile a National Teachers Union's deputy president survived an attempt on his life, allegedly for uncovering corruption within the provincial education department.

Cele says it’s unfortunate that the killings in the province are happening at a time when there are renewed efforts to resolve issues within Crime Intelligence.

“As we’re putting our house in order, people are losing lives. We’ll try to work faster.”

Cele has admitted that he is not proud of the very few arrests so far.

“All ministers of security are coming in and will put some extra concentration or personnel on this.”

The Police Minister says they are fast-tracking efforts to find the perpetrators.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

