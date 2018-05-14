SANParks awaits report after fatal rockfall incident on Table Mountain

ER24 says the couple was on a path understood to be temporarily closed on Table Mountain in Camps Bay.

CAPE TOWN - SANParks is waiting for an operational report following a rockfall incident in which a woman was killed and a man was injured.

Authorities say the two were trapped under rocks. ER24 says they were on a path understood to be temporarily closed on Table Mountain in Camps Bay.

But SANParks could not confirm this.

SANParks' Merle Collins said: “It is being investigated by the SAPS. And at this stage, I’m not sure if it was a closed off area.”