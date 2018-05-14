SANParks awaits report after fatal rockfall incident on Table Mountain

Saleem Dawjee’s sentence appeal denied
Local
ER24 says the couple was on a path understood to be temporarily closed on Table Mountain in Camps Bay.
CAPE TOWN - SANParks is waiting for an operational report following a rockfall incident in which a woman was killed and a man was injured.
Authorities say the two were trapped under rocks. ER24 says they were on a path understood to be temporarily closed on Table Mountain in Camps Bay.
But SANParks could not confirm this.
SANParks' Merle Collins said: “It is being investigated by the SAPS. And at this stage, I’m not sure if it was a closed off area.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.