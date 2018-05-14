Popular Topics
Salma Hayek calls for male stars to get pay cut

The issue of equality has been a running theme throughout the Cannes Film Festival.

This file photo taken on 15 November 2017 shows actress Salma Hayek attending the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) and InStyle celebration of the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards season in West Hollywood. Picture: AFP.
This file photo taken on 15 November 2017 shows actress Salma Hayek attending the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) and InStyle celebration of the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards season in West Hollywood. Picture: AFP.
3 hours ago

CANNES - Mexican-American actress Salma Hayek, a vocal campaigner against sexual harassment in the movie industry, said on Sunday male stars should get less pay as a way to even things up with chronically underpaid women.

A day after joining dozens of other female movie makers, including Jane Fonda and Cate Blanchett, at a demonstration at the Cannes Film Festival in support of the struggle for women’s rights, Hayek told a conference:
“The actors have to say: ‘OK, time’s up. I had a good run but now it’s also time to be generous with the actresses in the films.’

“We all have to be part of the adjustment. That’s one idea. I’m going to be hated for it. I hope I can get a job after this!”

The issue of equality has been a running theme throughout the film festival which is the first to take place since sexual harassment allegations against some major Hollywood players surfaced last year.

The Cannes Film Festival runs from May 8 to May 19.

