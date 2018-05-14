Popular Topics
Saleem Dawjee’s sentence appeal denied

Dawjee will also have to hand over R50,000 within 30 days after a confiscation order was granted.

Businessman Mohamed Saleem Dawjee. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
3 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - A businessman convicted of having a corrupt relationship with former Western Cape Police Commissioner Arno Lamoer and two other senior officers has had his appeal against an effective six-year jail term denied.

Saleem Dawjee will also have to hand over R50,000 within 30 days after a confiscation order was granted.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Eric Ntabazalila says the Asset Forfeiture Unit will also recover funds from Lamoer and former SAPS Brigadiers Darius van der Ross and Colin Govender.

“Mr Lamoer, we’re going to get a confiscationorder against you of R67,329.50, against Van Der Roos it’s R3,324.60 and against Govender it’s R24,594.44. That order has been granted.”

The officers have started serving their prison sentences at the Malmesbury Correctional Centre on Monday.

Lamoer is facing an effective six-year jail term, Van Der Ross has two years and Govender has an effective four-year term.

