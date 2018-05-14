Sakina Essop: My daughters know their father is a hero

Abbas Essop died on his way to hospital after being attacked at the Iman Hussain Mosque last Thursday.

VERULAM - The family of a man who died after his throat was slit at a Verulam mosque, say that he died a hero.

Abbas Essop died on his way to hospital after being attacked at the Iman Hussain Mosque last Thursday.

Two others were injured in the attack.

Police Minister Bheki Cele on Sunday visited the site of the attack and the Essop family, expressing how disturbed he was by the brutality of the incident.

Essop's mother, Farida, who missed her son's funeral maintained a brave face when recounting how she heard the news of her son's attack while she was travelling in Jakarta.

"God has better plans, that's why I can stand and talk you and say in front of everybody 'I'm strong.'"

#MosqueAttack [WATCH] Abbas Essop’s wife , Sakina Essop who is holding their 5 year old daughter in her lap, says her husband died the way he lived , by being of service to others always. ZN pic.twitter.com/ywS5hcS5ov — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 13, 2018

Essop's wife Sakina, says that he died serving his community.

"I'm so proud of him and my daughters know that he's a hero and I'm never going to forget him."

EWN understands that authorities have confirmed what religious leaders have asserted that this attack was a sectarian assault and the perpetrators are Durban locals.