Sakina Essop: My daughters know their father is a hero
Abbas Essop died on his way to hospital after being attacked at the Iman Hussain Mosque last Thursday.
VERULAM - The family of a man who died after his throat was slit at a Verulam mosque, say that he died a hero.
Abbas Essop died on his way to hospital after being attacked at the Iman Hussain Mosque last Thursday.
Two others were injured in the attack.
Police Minister Bheki Cele on Sunday visited the site of the attack and the Essop family, expressing how disturbed he was by the brutality of the incident.
Essop's mother, Farida, who missed her son's funeral maintained a brave face when recounting how she heard the news of her son's attack while she was travelling in Jakarta.
"God has better plans, that's why I can stand and talk you and say in front of everybody 'I'm strong.'"
#MosqueAttack [WATCH] Abbas Essop’s wife , Sakina Essop who is holding their 5 year old daughter in her lap, says her husband died the way he lived , by being of service to others always. ZN pic.twitter.com/ywS5hcS5ov— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 13, 2018
Essop's wife Sakina, says that he died serving his community.
"I'm so proud of him and my daughters know that he's a hero and I'm never going to forget him."
EWN understands that authorities have confirmed what religious leaders have asserted that this attack was a sectarian assault and the perpetrators are Durban locals.
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.