SA withdraws Israel ambassador after Gaza deadly attack

In a statement, the SA government says it condemns in the strongest terms possible the latest act of violent aggression carried out by Israeli armed forces.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has withdrawn its Ambassador to Israel following the killing of Palestinian protestors at the Gaza border.

In a statement, the South African government says it condemns in the strongest terms possible the latest act of violent aggression carried out by Israeli armed forces.

The statement says over 40 people have been killed following a peaceful protest against the provocative inauguration of the US embassy in Jerusalem.

It goes on to say: "Given the indiscriminate and gravity of the latest Israeli attack, the South African government has taken a decision to recall Ambassador Sisa Ngombane with immediate effect until further notice."

The media release also states South Africa reiterates its view that the Israeli Defence Force must withdraw from the Gaza Strip and bring to an end the violent and destructive incursions into Palestinian territories.

Government has also reiterated calls made by several member states of the United Nations calling for an independent inquiry into the killings, with a view to holding to account those responsible.

Earlier today, the US officially opened its embassy to Israel in Jerusalem.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)