SA Weather Service: Rainy start to the week in Gauteng

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service is warning of cold and rainy weather for Gauteng on Monday and Tuesday.

Forecaster Kumsa Masizana says that thundershowers can be expected across the province.

“We expect it to clear by Wednesday. Nothing much is going on with the weather after that. The two most significant days will be Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will range in the cold category with 12 °C and 15 °C for Monday and Tuesday.”

According to the weather service, widespread showers and thundershowers are expected over the eastern parts of the North West, Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and the northern and eastern Free State between Monday and Wednesday.

Some areas are expected to receive significant rainfall and may result in localized flooding, the weather service says.

Temperatures are expected to drop significantly over the eastern interior and is expected to last until Thursday.

Some snow is possible in Lesotho.

The western parts of the country are expected to be cloudy with mild temperatures on Monday.

