SA film producer wants to make film on George Bizos’ life
The film is to be based on Bizos' autobiography ‘Odyssey to Freedom’.
JOHANNESBURG - A South African film producer wants to bring human rights lawyer George Bizos’ story to the big screen.
The film is to be based on Bizos' autobiography Odyssey to Freedom, which is a personal account of the life of the Greek-born South African human rights advocate.
AB Moosa says that Bizos is a family friend, but that’s not why he bought the rights to make a film about him.
“This really is an important story to be told. The context is about a refugee coming to South Africa and standing for what is right at that time is very relevant in our world today.”
Moosa is at the Cannes Film Festival to begin the process of getting the film off the ground.
The working title for the film is Bizos: Justice for All.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Lifestyle
-
[WATCH] Trevor Noah compares Donald Trump to an African dictator
-
The media are agog but are Britons really bothered about royal wedding?
-
Facebook suspends 200 apps over data misuse investigation
-
Queen gives seal of approval to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 9 May 2018
-
Royal wedding souvenirs sell like hot cakes in Los Angeles
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.