SA film producer wants to make film on George Bizos’ life

JOHANNESBURG - A South African film producer wants to bring human rights lawyer George Bizos’ story to the big screen.

The film is to be based on Bizos' autobiography Odyssey to Freedom, which is a personal account of the life of the Greek-born South African human rights advocate.

AB Moosa says that Bizos is a family friend, but that’s not why he bought the rights to make a film about him.

“This really is an important story to be told. The context is about a refugee coming to South Africa and standing for what is right at that time is very relevant in our world today.”

Moosa is at the Cannes Film Festival to begin the process of getting the film off the ground.

The working title for the film is Bizos: Justice for All.

