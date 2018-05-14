Rob Davies: US steel tariffs having adverse effect SA steel sector

The duties came into effect in mid-March and include a 10% tariff on the imports of aluminium and a 25% tariff on imports of steel into the US.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies says steel tariffs put in place by US President Donald Trump's administration are having an adverse effect on the South African steel sector.

Davies made the remarks during a briefing on his department's industrial policy action plan.

“We have an ongoing and still unresolved global crisis and I think this is also behind some of the latest moves by the Trump administration on its own steel tariffs.”

Monday's briefing on the country's industrial policy comes just a day before he tables his department's budget in Parliament.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)