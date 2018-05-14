Rio Ferdinand to make documentary film about sporting world
The retired soccer star was joined by his girlfriend Kate Wright on the red carpet of the Baftas last night and thanked her for all the support she's given him over the past two years.
LONDON - Rio Ferdinand would like to make a documentary film about the secrets of the sporting world following the success of Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum and Dad.
The 39-year-old retired soccer star - who scooped the gong for Best Single Documentary for Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum and Dad at the Baftas in London on Sunday night - has admitted he'd love to continue with screen projects and is hoping to create something that will give fans an insight into what goes on behind the scenes in the sporting industry.
Speaking after he collected his golden trophy, he told reporters backstage: "This has sparked something within myself. I'd never thought about being creative with film before. It's personal with me but we [documentary producers] have a lot of conversations about what's next. I'm from a sporting arena and there are stories to tell. Trust is a big issue there, but winning this might help me break down barriers."
Ferdinand - who was forced to raise his three children - Lorenz, 11, Tate, nine, and Tia, seven - on his own after his wife Rebecca Ellison died from cancer in 2015 - was joined by his girlfriend Kate Wright on the red carpet and thanked her for all the support she's given him over the past two years during his acceptance speech.
He said: "I'm used to picking up trophies, but I normally don't have to speak after. It's been a crazy, whirlwind experience... I didn't do this for any other reason than my three kids. The worst thing to come out of this is I get quite emotional now.
"It's allowed me to kind of speak and show vulnerability that people are probably not used to - being a sportsman, you're built up as an indestructible athlete.
"The documentary was something that was going to be there for my three kids, and that was like a snapshot of that time of sadness.
"I'm just pleased to say that this documentary has played a part in propelling me forward into a period of happiness in my life now where my kids are very happy. I've got a beautiful girlfriend now and we are making steps in the right direction."
