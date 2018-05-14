Rand firmer as dollar dips
The rand, along with currencies of other developing nations, came under pressure after the dollar started an ascent in mid-April, but a pause in the greenback’s rally has allowed the rand to recovery.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand firmed in early trade on Monday after a dollar rally ran out of steam, with investors assessing prospects of fewer US interest rate hikes than expected this year.
At 0627 GMT, the rand traded at R12.2400 per dollar, 0.37% firmer than its close on Friday.
The rand, along with currencies of other developing nations, came under pressure after the dollar started an ascent in mid-April, but a pause in the greenback’s rally has allowed the rand to recovery.
The rand is set to take direction from global markets in the session in the absence of local events.
In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark government bond due in 2026 was down 0.5 basis points at 8.34%.
Popular in Business
-
Numsa: Bus strike negotiations have been difficult
-
#RandReport: Rand hits 3-week high vs dollar
-
Lonmin narrows first-half loss, cuts annual spending target
-
'New public wage deal a step in right direction'
-
Asian stocks up on US-China thaw, Malaysian shares bounce, ringgit falls
-
Vodacom posts 6.3% rise in FY revenue on rising user base
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.