Rand firmer as dollar dips

JOHANNESBURG - The rand firmed in early trade on Monday after a dollar rally ran out of steam, with investors assessing prospects of fewer US interest rate hikes than expected this year.

At 0627 GMT, the rand traded at R12.2400 per dollar, 0.37% firmer than its close on Friday.

The rand, along with currencies of other developing nations, came under pressure after the dollar started an ascent in mid-April, but a pause in the greenback’s rally has allowed the rand to recovery.

The rand is set to take direction from global markets in the session in the absence of local events.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark government bond due in 2026 was down 0.5 basis points at 8.34%.