Ramaphosa shelves NW meeting to deal with KZN political killings
Ramaphosa and the ANC officials he leads have their hands full this week with a number of crises plaguing the party all over the country.
JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) officials led by President Cyril Ramaphosa have shelved an urgent discussion on the North West for now to deal with the crisis of political killings in KwaZulu-Natal.
Ramaphosa has landed in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday to urgently deal with the spate of political killings in the province.
The province has seen three political killings in the last week.
Today, they will tackle the issue of political killings.
Ramaphosa and other officials are visiting the family of the late Musawenkosi Mchunu, the ANC’s convenor of the branches in the Moses Mabhida region, who was shot dead in his driveway in KwaPata on Friday.
The officials are also expected to meet to discuss a way to end political killings in the province.
Ramaphosa also has a pending meeting with the provincial leadership of the ANC in the North West to find a solution to the impasse there.
National government has taken full control of the running of the province and some municipalities after it found widespread corruption, maladministration and ill governance.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
