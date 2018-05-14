Ramaphosa shelves NW meeting to deal with KZN political killings

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
Go

Ramaphosa shelves NW meeting to deal with KZN political killings

Ramaphosa and the ANC officials he leads have their hands full this week with a number of crises plaguing the party all over the country.

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) officials led by President Cyril Ramaphosa have shelved an urgent discussion on the North West for now to deal with the crisis of political killings in KwaZulu-Natal.

Ramaphosa has landed in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday to urgently deal with the spate of political killings in the province.

The province has seen three political killings in the last week.

Ramaphosa and the ANC officials he leads have their hands full this week with a number of crises plaguing the party all over the country.

Today, they will tackle the issue of political killings.

Ramaphosa and other officials are visiting the family of the late Musawenkosi Mchunu, the ANC’s convenor of the branches in the Moses Mabhida region, who was shot dead in his driveway in KwaPata on Friday.

The officials are also expected to meet to discuss a way to end political killings in the province.

Ramaphosa also has a pending meeting with the provincial leadership of the ANC in the North West to find a solution to the impasse there.

National government has taken full control of the running of the province and some municipalities after it found widespread corruption, maladministration and ill governance.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA