Ramaphosa orders security cluster ministers to meet over KZN killings

The latest victim was Maqatha Mchunu who was shot and killed outside his home in Pietermaritzburg on Friday.

DURBAN - African National Congress President Cyril Ramaphosa has directed security cluster ministers to meet urgently regarding the political killings in KwaZulu-Natal and wants an urgent report back, adding he doesn't want to see any further killings in the province.

Ramaphosa and other top six leaders met with provincial and regional leaders in Durban on Monday following the killing of two of the party's members. The latest was Maqatha Mchunu who was shot and killed outside his home in Pietermaritzburg on Friday.

President Ramaphosa says he wants the greatest attention to be paid to political killings in this province.

“I have directed the minister of police, minister of intelligence, minister of justice and minister of defence to meet as soon as possible and to give me a report about the investigations and the work that has been going on in relation to these killings."

Earlier on Monday the president visited the home of Mchunu, where he pledged that government will not allow KZN to be the killing field of this country.

Meanwhile, despite the fact that current divisions in the party’s regions are suspected to be the causes of the latest killings, it appears remaining regions will continue to hold their conferences which will culminate into the much-awaited provincial conference before the end of this month.

