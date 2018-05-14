Public urged to refrain from terrorism assumptions in KZN mosque attack

The reaction unit and police were alerted to a bomb on Sunday night just hours after Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the mosque.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans have been urged to refrain from making assumptions about the attack at the mosque in Verulam as terrorism links have not been confirmed.

Investigations have been underway since the attack on the Imam Husain Mosque in KwaZulu-Natal last week by knife-wielding men in which one person was killed and three others were injured.

The reaction unit and police were alerted to a bomb on Sunday night just hours after Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the mosque.

It's understood that worshippers had concluded their evening prayers and while moving the pulpit, a white capsule with two wires connected to a cellphone was found.

The Hawks' Simphiwe Mhlongo has told eNCA he was part of a meeting on Monday morning with the explosive unit who confirmed the device is indeed a bomb.

Meanwhile, terrorism analyst Jasmine Opperman says it cannot be confirmed extremists are to blame.

“Until we know who the perpetrators are and what their motives are and their possible association with extremists is, we must be very careful in jumping to conclusions.”



