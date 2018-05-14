Proteas women complete series whitewash of Bangladesh women

South Arica won the toss and chose to bowl first with the visitors posting 166/9 in their 50 overs.

JOHANNESBURG - The Proteas Women sealed another comprehensive victory over Bangladesh in the fifth and final ODI in Bloemfontein on Monday, winning the game by 6 wickets.

South Arica won the toss and chose to bowl first with the visitors posting 166/9 in their 50 overs. It is the first time in the series that they have not been bowled out as Rumana Ahmed and Shamima Sultana top scored with 74 and 53 respectively.

Shabnim Ishmail was the star with the ball, taking 3 for 17 in 9 overs, while Marizanne Kapp chipped in with 2 wickets of her own.

In reply, South Africa got off to a strong start, as Lizelle Lee (44) and Laura Wolvaardt (70*) put on 79 for the first wicket.

That opening stand set the hosts up for the rest of the innings as Bangladesh struggled to take wickets or reduce the run rate, with South Africa reaching the total with a massive 15 overs to spare.

The win caps a dominant series performance from the Proteas Women, who won the first game by 106 runs before sealing 9 wicket wins in the second and third games respectively. The fourth encounter was no different as Salieg Nackerdien charger’s romped to a 154-run victory.

Lizelle Lee was named player of the series after the opener scored 244 runs across the five matches at an average of 48.8.

Attention will now switch to the shortest format of the game with the first T20 taking place in Kimberley on Thursday.