Political killings expected to be discussed at ANC meeting in KZN
KZN provincial coordinator Sihle Zikalala says that the ongoing murders are worrying.
DURBAN - African National Congress (ANC) national officials will be in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday morning where it’s expected that the political killings will be one of the items discussed.
This follows the deaths of at least three members within the space of a week, with the latest being Maqatha Mchunu who was shot on Friday.
Another matter that officials might discuss is whether the divided regions of the lower south coast – Moses Mabhida, eThekwini, Abaqulusi and Harry Gwala will still host conferences.
Mchunu was one of the disgruntled ANC members from these constituencies who raised concerns over gatekeeping and selective membership.
KZN provincial coordinator Sihle Zikalala says that the ongoing murders are worrying.
"And that's why the national leadership is coming down. They will visit the families and then they will meet with us."
Zikalala has congratulated delegates from regions where conferences were successfully concluded.
"We had four regional conferences, they were in far north, Musa Dladla, Inkosi Bhambatha and Emalahleni."
Popular in Politics
-
Ramaphosa to meet NW ANC, Mahumapelo over govt intervention
-
Mahumapelo's behaviour labelled ‘anarchical’
-
NCOP to discuss Ramaphosa notification of govt's NW intervention
-
Acting CT mayor Ian Neilson ready to appoint interim mayoral committee
-
Report: Ramaphosa takes over troubled NW
-
Makhura faces no-confidence debate over Esidimeni role
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.