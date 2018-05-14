Political killings expected to be discussed at ANC meeting in KZN

KZN provincial coordinator Sihle Zikalala says that the ongoing murders are worrying.

DURBAN - African National Congress (ANC) national officials will be in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday morning where it’s expected that the political killings will be one of the items discussed.

This follows the deaths of at least three members within the space of a week, with the latest being Maqatha Mchunu who was shot on Friday.

Another matter that officials might discuss is whether the divided regions of the lower south coast – Moses Mabhida, eThekwini, Abaqulusi and Harry Gwala will still host conferences.

Mchunu was one of the disgruntled ANC members from these constituencies who raised concerns over gatekeeping and selective membership.

"And that's why the national leadership is coming down. They will visit the families and then they will meet with us."

Zikalala has congratulated delegates from regions where conferences were successfully concluded.

"We had four regional conferences, they were in far north, Musa Dladla, Inkosi Bhambatha and Emalahleni."