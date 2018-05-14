Police monitoring Delft following taxi protests, violence

Earlier on Monday, demonstrators burned tyres and blocked Symphony Road between Hindle and Saartjie Baartman.

CAPE TOWN - Law enforcement officials are monitoring Delft where there have been violent protests related to the taxi industry.

Earlier on Monday, demonstrators burned tyres and blocked Symphony Road between Hindle and Saartjie Baartman.

No taxis are operating in the area as a result of the dispute over taxi routes.

The city's Wayne Dyason said: “Currently the situation is quiet, there is a group of taxi drivers gathered in the main road in Delft. There were gunshots reported earlier in the area of the clinic but it’s unclear if it was related to the taxi violence.”

Over the past few weeks, at least nine people have been killed or wounded in taxi-related conflict in Cape Town.