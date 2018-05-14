Police monitoring Delft following taxi protests, violence
Earlier on Monday, demonstrators burned tyres and blocked Symphony Road between Hindle and Saartjie Baartman.
CAPE TOWN - Law enforcement officials are monitoring Delft where there have been violent protests related to the taxi industry.
Earlier on Monday, demonstrators burned tyres and blocked Symphony Road between Hindle and Saartjie Baartman.
No taxis are operating in the area as a result of the dispute over taxi routes.
The city's Wayne Dyason said: “Currently the situation is quiet, there is a group of taxi drivers gathered in the main road in Delft. There were gunshots reported earlier in the area of the clinic but it’s unclear if it was related to the taxi violence.”
Over the past few weeks, at least nine people have been killed or wounded in taxi-related conflict in Cape Town.
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.