Police monitor Vrygrond area after violent protest

A ward councillor has been left shaken after she was held hostage and her car was torched in area on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - Authorities are keeping a close eye on the Vrygrond area on Monday morning.

A City of Cape Town facility and two businesses were targeted in an arson attacked on Sunday night. It's understood the unrest began after residents shacks were demolished by officials.

The city's law enforcement unit's Wayne Dyason says: “SAPS, law enforcement, Metro Police and the fire department were on the scene. The scene has quietened down. The crowd moved pass the Capricorn Business Park and set two business premises alight. The crowd then moved to Prince George Drive, burning tyres and stoning cars.”

Meanwhile, a ward councillor has been left shaken after she was held hostage and her car was torched in area on Sunday.

Gerry Gordon had gone there to address protesters who are demanding housing, but the situation quickly turned ugly.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)