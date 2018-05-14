Over 60 Uber vehicles impounded in CT
Transport Enforcement Unit says it was for not having operating licences or operating in contravention of their licences.
CAPE TOWN - At least 62 Uber vehicles have been impounded in Cape Town over the past few days.
The city's Maxine Bezuidenhout says an Uber driver almost ran over a traffic officer while trying to evade a roadblock on Sunday.
The unit held a sedan taxi enforcement operation in the Mowbray area when the driver bolted.
“Officers managed to stop him, he indicated that he wanted to get away because his vehicles was impounded about a week ago.”
In addition, traffic officers arrested 66 suspects for drunken driving, reckless driving, drug possession and fraud.
They also issued more than 1,300 fines for various offences.
