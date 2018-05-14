No end in sight to national bus strike yet
A resolution hasn’t yet been reached regarding the back-pay of employees for the month of April, when the strike began.
CAPE TOWN - There’s still no end in sight to the bus strike.
While workers have accepted a wage hike of 9% for the first year and 8% for the second year, a resolution hasn’t yet been reached regarding the back-pay of employees for the month of April, when the strike began.
Golden Arrow's Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer explains: “Unfortunately at this stage no agreement has been reached. Our services remain suspended. We remain hopeful that all the parties will return to the table in a spirit of good faith and that we will see and to the strike shortly.”
Other affected bus services affected by the strike include Greyhound, Autopax, Reavaya and Putco.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
