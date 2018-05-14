No end in sight to national bus strike yet

A resolution hasn’t yet been reached regarding the back-pay of employees for the month of April, when the strike began.

CAPE TOWN - There’s still no end in sight to the bus strike.

While workers have accepted a wage hike of 9% for the first year and 8% for the second year, a resolution hasn’t yet been reached regarding the back-pay of employees for the month of April, when the strike began.

Golden Arrow's Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer explains: “Unfortunately at this stage no agreement has been reached. Our services remain suspended. We remain hopeful that all the parties will return to the table in a spirit of good faith and that we will see and to the strike shortly.”

Other affected bus services affected by the strike include Greyhound, Autopax, Reavaya and Putco.

