No end in sight to national bus strike yet

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
Go

No end in sight to national bus strike yet

A resolution hasn’t yet been reached regarding the back-pay of employees for the month of April, when the strike began.

Golden Arrow buses parked at the Cape Town bus terminal as drivers strike for better wages. Pictures: Bertram Malgas/EWN
Golden Arrow buses parked at the Cape Town bus terminal as drivers strike for better wages. Pictures: Bertram Malgas/EWN
3 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - There’s still no end in sight to the bus strike.

While workers have accepted a wage hike of 9% for the first year and 8% for the second year, a resolution hasn’t yet been reached regarding the back-pay of employees for the month of April, when the strike began.

Golden Arrow's Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer explains: “Unfortunately at this stage no agreement has been reached. Our services remain suspended. We remain hopeful that all the parties will return to the table in a spirit of good faith and that we will see and to the strike shortly.”

Other affected bus services affected by the strike include Greyhound, Autopax, Reavaya and Putco.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA