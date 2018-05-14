Neilson awaits ruling on De Lille case before announcing CT mayoral committee

Judge Patrick Gamble is expected to make a ruling on whether Patricia de Lille can serve as a party member and mayor.

CAPE TOWN - Judgment is expected to be delivered on Tuesday in the court battle between Patricia de Lille and the Democratic Alliance (DA).

The ruling will deal with the interim relief sought by De Lille, to be reinstated as a DA member and mayor until another section of her application on the legality of the party’s constitution is dealt with.

While Gamble had reserved judgment, he also ordered the Independent Electoral Commission not to fill De Lille's vacancy.

Cape Town's acting mayor, Ian Neilson, had planned to announce his interim mayoral committee at 3pm on Monday. However, now that judgment will be handed down on Tuesday, that will no longer be the case.

Neilson's spokesperson Piera Abbott says: “We will therefore defer the announcement of the city’s mayoral committee until after the judgment has been delivered.”

The second part of De Lille's court application on whether the DA’s cessation clause is constitutional will be heard in the High Court on 25 May.

