NCOP to discuss Ramaphosa notification of govt's NW intervention

The process is expected to take at least 180 days and will investigate if national government intervention is needed.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) will this week refer President Cyril Ramaphosa’s notification of his intervention in the North West to a committee so that an independent parliamentary inquiry can begin.

The province has been placed under administration after weeks of protests against the premier.

Ramaphosa has sent a notification to the office of the chairperson of the NCOP, Thandi Modise, stating that the national government will be intervening in the governance of the North West province.

The intervention follows weeks of protests which rocked the North West.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo says that the president's letter will be discussed by members of the NCOP this week.

“At the end of that assessment, the House will make a determination in 180 days.”

The Co-Operative Governance Department has also taken over the running of most municipalities in the province, seemingly leaving Acting Premier Wendy Nelson without any powers.

Ramaphosa is due to meet the North West ANC and its chairperson Supra Mahumapelo this week while the inter-ministerial committee looking into matters of governance in that province is scheduled to hold a media briefing on Tuesday.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)