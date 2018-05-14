Malaysia to review political representation in government-linked funds
A joint statement from six funds said Mahathir’s government emphasized the importance of 'separation between professional management of the institutions and any undue interference from political or any other external parties.'
KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad’s new government will review political representation in the country’s largest government-linked investment firms, including the main sovereign and state pension funds, the funds have said.
A joint statement from six funds said Mahathir’s government, which took power after last week’s general election, emphasized the importance of “separation between professional management of the institutions and any undue interference from political or any other external parties.”
Malaysia’s biggest funds are headed by executives mostly appointed during the nearly decade-long tenure of ousted Prime Minister Najib Razak. It was not immediately clear if any of them would be affected by the review.
The funds include sovereign fund Khazanah, pension fund Employees Provident Fund (EPF), investment fund Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB), retirement fund Kumpulan Wang Persaraan (KWAP), military retirement fund Lembaga Tabung Angkatan Tentera (LTAT) and Lembaga Tabung Haji (LTH), a fund for the pilgrimage to Mecca.
These funds control billions of dollars in assets, including significant shareholdings in some of the country’s biggest publicly traded companies, including banks.
On Saturday, Mahathir appointed a special team - a ‘Council of Eminent Persons’ - to advise the government on economic and financial matters for the next 100 days. Former central bank governor Zeti Akhthar Aziz, billionaire tycoon Robert Kuok, among others, were named to the team that is headed by former finance minister Daim Zainuddin.
“For funds that had political representation on their respective board of directors, Daim reaffirmed that this will be reviewed and changed, as required,” the funds said in a joint statement, after meeting Daim on Sunday.
Daim also sought feedback from the funds on the outlook for the economy, the market and the ringgit currency MYR=.
“Collectively, we agreed that while the market may see some short-term volatility as it factors in changes, the outlook beyond that is positive. We highlighted the emerging consensus of independent commentators that sees this as a historic opportunity to reset the nation’s economy,” the statement said.
Daim also said the council will be use the government-linked funds and companies to review projects and contract and other issues like toll roads.
Popular in World
-
Cracks in Hawaii volcano roar amid warnings of more
-
Most foreign envoys absent as Israel, US launch embassy festivities
-
Royal wedding souvenirs sell like hot cakes in Los Angeles
-
Man seeking assisted suicide in Europe 'regrets' reaching 104 years
-
City in Pakistan may have endured the hottest April day ever recorded
-
[WATCH] Lava, toxic gas keeps residents from their Hawaii homes
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.