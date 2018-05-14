Makhura faces no-confidence debate over Esidimeni role

The Democratic Alliance wants Premier Makhura removed from office for his role in the Esidimeni tragedy.

JOHANNESBURG - A motion of no confidence in Gauteng Premier David Makhura will be debated on Tuesday.

The Democratic Alliance wants Makhura removed from office for his role in the Esidimeni tragedy in which 144 mentally ill patients died at unregistered and ill-equipped NGOs.

The DA’s Jack Bloom says the only way for Makhura to show that he's an accountable leader is to step down.

“The DA believes that proper accountability and responsibility for the deaths of so many vulnerable people is for the provincial government, especially the premier, to step down.”

Earlier this year, Makhura used his State of the Province Address to once again apologise for the Esidimeni tragedy.

He said that the tragedy has exposed deep institutional problems within the public health system.

Retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke ordered that Gauteng government pay over R1.2 million in common law and constitutional damages to the families of psychiatric patients who died and those who survived after being moved from Life Esidimeni facilities.

Additional reporting by Masego Rahlaga & Katleho Sekhoto.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)