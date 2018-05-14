[LISTEN] 'Plans underway to give Joburg south residents land, houses'

Radio 702 | Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Uhuru Moiloa says it has acquired land which could yield almost 60, 000 housing units.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Uhuru Moiloa says although there have been delays in terms of planning in the process to get Johannesburg south resident land and houses, everything is now on track.

Moiloa says land has already been identified and placements at the land and houses to those who can’t afford to build their own will take place once everything has been finalised.

