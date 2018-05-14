[LISTEN] How to avoid a midlife financial crisis
Radio 702 | Mduduzi Luthuli, executive director at Luthuli Capital speaks on the financial challenges one is likely to face from age 40 and how to avoid them.
JOHANNESBURG - Wasanga Mehana speaks to Mduduzi Luthuli, Executive Director at Luthuli Capital on the financial challenges one is likely to face from age 40 and what tough lifestyle changes you need to adopt in order to make sure your retirement years are more financially free.
Listen to the audio for more.
