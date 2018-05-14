Popular Topics
[LISTEN] DA, De Lille battle set to drag on, says expert

| CapeTalk host John Maytham speaks to Professor Erwin Schwella about tensions between the DA and Patricia de Lille.

CAPE TOWN – There appears to be no end in sight for the legal battle between Patricia de Lille and the Democratic Alliance (DA).

Last week, Ian Neilson was named acting mayor of the City of Cape Town after the DA rescinded De Lille’s party membership.

Professor Erwin Schwella of Public leadership expert at Stellenbosch University says the matter could drag on for months.

“Ms De Lille will take whatever happens in court on appeal and keep on with the judges, or go to court. It’s complicated as we see the best legal minds before the courts and the best political minds scheming in the background. So no, the end is not in sight.”

Listen to the audio above for more.

