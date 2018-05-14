[LISTEN] Apartheid not a crime against humanity, says AfriForum's Kallie Kriel

Radio 702 | During a debate on Talk Radio 702's 'The Eusebius McKaiser Show', Kriel says he does not think that apartheid was a crime against humanity.

JOHANNESBURG - The United Nations declared apartheid a crime against humanity, but AfriForum's Kallie Kriel doesn't share the same sentiment.

Kriel was involved in a debate along with Wits University Vice Chancellor Adam Habib and North West University associate law professor Elmien Du Plessis on Talk Radio 702's The Eusebius McKaiser Show following AfriForum's visit overseas last week to fight land expropriation without compensation - or what it calls the 'racist theft', as well as farm murders.

During the debate, McKaiser asks Kriel whether or not he believes apartheid was a crime against humanity, to which Kriel answers: "I don't think that apartheid was a crime against humanity...".

