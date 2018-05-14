[LISTEN] Apartheid-era killings: Request for more inquests to be opened

Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702’s Bongani Bingwa interviews Ahmed Mayet, attorney for the Foundation for Human Rights.

JOHANNESBURG - The Foundation of Human Rights would like to see more inquests opened into apartheid-era killings.

This comes after last year’s inquest into the death of anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol, which ruled he was murdered while previously his death was ruled as a suicide by the apartheid regime.

Attorney for the foundation Ahmed Mayet says they have been approached by a number of people looking for their assistance.

“It might be difficult to get the same result because what has been happening is that many of the witnesses are old and cannot remember sequentially what really happened.”

