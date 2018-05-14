Libya to return bodies of 20 Egyptian Christians beheaded in 2015

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
Go

Libya to return bodies of 20 Egyptian Christians beheaded in 2015

The bodies were recovered in October after the area where they were buried was recaptured from the jihadist group.

An image grab taken from a video released by the jihadist media arm Al-Hayat Media Centre on 15 February, 2015 purportedly shows black-clad Islamic State (IS) group fighters leading handcuffed hostages, said to be Egyptian Coptic Christians, wearing orange jumpsuits before their alleged decapitation on a seashore in the Libyan capital of Tripoli. Picture: AFP
An image grab taken from a video released by the jihadist media arm Al-Hayat Media Centre on 15 February, 2015 purportedly shows black-clad Islamic State (IS) group fighters leading handcuffed hostages, said to be Egyptian Coptic Christians, wearing orange jumpsuits before their alleged decapitation on a seashore in the Libyan capital of Tripoli. Picture: AFP
3 hours ago

MISRATA - Libya will return to Egypt on Monday the bodies of 20 Egyptian Christians killed in 2015 by Islamic State in its former Libyan stronghold of Sirte, a Libyan security official said.

The bodies were recovered in October after the area where they were buried was recaptured from the jihadist group.

The Coptic Christians were beheaded on a beach in February 2015 wearing orange jumpsuits, according to a video posted by Islamic State.

Their bodies will be flown from the western city of Misrata to Egypt, a Libyan official said, adding that there was an additional victim from Ghana. A total of 21 people were beheaded in the incident.

Islamic State took control of Sirte in 2015 and lost the city late last year to local forces backed by US air strikes.

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA