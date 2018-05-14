Libya to return bodies of 20 Egyptian Christians beheaded in 2015
The bodies were recovered in October after the area where they were buried was recaptured from the jihadist group.
MISRATA - Libya will return to Egypt on Monday the bodies of 20 Egyptian Christians killed in 2015 by Islamic State in its former Libyan stronghold of Sirte, a Libyan security official said.
The bodies were recovered in October after the area where they were buried was recaptured from the jihadist group.
The Coptic Christians were beheaded on a beach in February 2015 wearing orange jumpsuits, according to a video posted by Islamic State.
Their bodies will be flown from the western city of Misrata to Egypt, a Libyan official said, adding that there was an additional victim from Ghana. A total of 21 people were beheaded in the incident.
Islamic State took control of Sirte in 2015 and lost the city late last year to local forces backed by US air strikes.
Popular in Africa
-
Zimbabwe bans banks from processing payments for cryptocurrencies
-
Al-Qaeda chief says Israel's Tel Aviv is also Muslim land
-
Zim tennis player weds days after losing arm in crocodile attack
-
WHO has 4,000 Ebola vaccines ready for Congo deployment
-
Marijuana delivery business rides into Zimbabwe
-
Sudan sets major Cabinet reshuffle: state news agency
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.