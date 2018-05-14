Lee Kasumba heads to Kumasi, Ghana ahead of Africa day
Lee Kasumba prepares to visit Ghana for her latest stop on her #AfricaConnected journey around the continent.
What better way to celebrate Africa Month than to visit the first African nation to gain independence?
Renowned broadcaster Lee Kasumba is crossing Africa to explore the continent’s many opportunities and growth potential for #AfricaConnected.
What is exciting is that we are going during Africa Month and Ghana was the first African country to gain independence.Lee Kasumba, broadcaster
I'm looking forward to going to Kumasi, it's kind of like the cultural capital of Ghana and is located in the Ashanti region.Lee Kasumba, broadcaster
Click here to follow Lee Kasumba's journey here
This article first appeared on 702 : Lee Kasumba heads to Kumasi, Ghana ahead of Africa day
