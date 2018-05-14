Popular Topics
Issue of back pay a 'stumbling block' in bus strike talks

Unions and employers have not yet been able to agree on the back pay of employees for April when the strike began.

FILE: Satawu, Numsa, Tawusa and Towu leaders met to discuss the nationwide bus strike. Picture: Katleho Sekhotho/EWN.
FILE: Satawu, Numsa, Tawusa and Towu leaders met to discuss the nationwide bus strike. Picture: Katleho Sekhotho/EWN.
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Unions involved in the nationwide bus strike are meeting on Monday afternoon to discuss the issue of back-dated pay.

On Friday, bus drivers agreed to a 9% wage hike for the first year followed by an 8% increase for the second year.

However, the parties have not yet been able to agree on the back pay of employees for April when the strike began.

South African Transport and Allied Workers Union's Zanele Sabela said: “Employers want to pay the increase only from the date of signing. Meaning, if we sign today, they will only pay from today. Currently, that is the stumbling block to ending this strike.”

Timeline

