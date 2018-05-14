Investigations into Katlego Joja’s death still underway

The 10-year-old girl, who was diagnosed with autism, was found floating in a river near her home, four days after she was reported missing.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police say investigations into the cause of Katlego Joja's death are still underway in Mamelodi.

The 10-year-old girl, who was diagnosed with autism, was found floating in a river near her home earlier this month, four days after she was reported missing.

Joja's family was turned away twice by officers at the local police station and were told they could only open a missing person's case after 24 hours.

While preliminary postmortem findings have been handed over to the girl's family, authorities are still compiling a final report.

The police's Mathapelo Peters said: “There’s an inquest docket until the postmortem has been concluded and that will confirm the cause of death.”

