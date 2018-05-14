Investigations into Katlego Joja’s death still underway
The 10-year-old girl, who was diagnosed with autism, was found floating in a river near her home, four days after she was reported missing.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police say investigations into the cause of Katlego Joja's death are still underway in Mamelodi.
The 10-year-old girl, who was diagnosed with autism, was found floating in a river near her home earlier this month, four days after she was reported missing.
Joja's family was turned away twice by officers at the local police station and were told they could only open a missing person's case after 24 hours.
While preliminary postmortem findings have been handed over to the girl's family, authorities are still compiling a final report.
The police's Mathapelo Peters said: “There’s an inquest docket until the postmortem has been concluded and that will confirm the cause of death.”
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.