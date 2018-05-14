IFP: In honouring Nzima, true SA story should be told for generations to come

Nzima is remembered for taking the iconic photo of Hector Pieterson that drew the world's attention to the atrocities of apartheid during the 1976 uprising.

JOHANNESBURG - As tributes continue to pour in for legendary photojournalist Sam Nzima who died in Nelspruit on Saturday, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) says the country's history should be told fairly so it reflects all sides and heroes of the time.

Nzima is remembered for taking the iconic photo of Hector Pieterson that drew the world's attention to the atrocities of apartheid during the 1976 Soweto uprising.

The IFP's Joshua Mazibuko says in honouring Nzima, government should be cautious in how it portrays the South African history to future generations.

“Our caution to government is that it must not be partisan in the approach of preservation of our legacy because there are many heroes, some who do not belong to the ruling party, whose deeds and actions are worth telling. It needs to leave no stone unturned to ensure that the true story of this country is told for generations to come.”

At the same time, Parliament's Arts and Culture committee's Xoliswa Tom says they are saddened by the death of Nzima whose memory will be preserved in the collection of country's history.

