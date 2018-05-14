IFP: In honouring Nzima, true SA story should be told for generations to come
Legendary photojournalist Sam NzimaNzima is remembered for taking the iconic photo of Hector Pieterson that drew the world's attention to the atrocities of apartheid during the 1976 uprising.
JOHANNESBURG - As tributes continue to pour in for legendary photojournalist Sam Nzima who died in Nelspruit on Saturday, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) says the country's history should be told fairly so it reflects all sides and heroes of the time.
Nzima is remembered for taking the iconic photo of Hector Pieterson that drew the world's attention to the atrocities of apartheid during the 1976 Soweto uprising.
The IFP's Joshua Mazibuko says in honouring Nzima, government should be cautious in how it portrays the South African history to future generations.
“Our caution to government is that it must not be partisan in the approach of preservation of our legacy because there are many heroes, some who do not belong to the ruling party, whose deeds and actions are worth telling. It needs to leave no stone unturned to ensure that the true story of this country is told for generations to come.”
At the same time, Parliament's Arts and Culture committee's Xoliswa Tom says they are saddened by the death of Nzima whose memory will be preserved in the collection of country's history.
WATCH: Sam Nzima remembers June 16
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.