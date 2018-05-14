Hawks question when suspected bomb was planted inside Verulam mosque

On Sunday night, authorities were again called to Verulam but this time after worshippers had discovered a white capsule connected via two cables to a cellphone.

VERULAM - After a dramatic couple of hours, a suspected explosive that was found inside the Imam Hussain Mosque has been taken by the bomb squad for further assessment.

The device was found underneath the moulana’s chair when congregants were moving the pulpit.

This happened just hours after Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the mosque in the aftermath of last Thursday’s deadly attack.

More than four hours after the bomb unit arrived here, the suspected explosive has been taken by the team of experts for further assessments.

Authorities are understood to have confirmed that the device is a bomb but are yet to know of what kind.

#MosqueAttack [WATCH] KZN Hawks spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo says it’s “strange” that this device was found inside the mosque even though the crime scene had been cleared by forensic pathologists and authorities on Friday after the deadly attack on worshippers. ZN pic.twitter.com/aJcLDGSR0K — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 13, 2018

#MosqueAttack Residents who live near the mosque are now being allowed to go back to their homes.The suspected explosive has been taken away for more assessments. Authorities have concluded their sweep of the mosque. ZN pic.twitter.com/Cr3AXNsGpu — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 13, 2018

BREAKING : #MosqueAttack Reaction unit and police believe a bomb has been found inside the Imam Husain mosque this evening.This is hours after Police Minister #BhekiCele visited the mosque. The bomb unit has also arrived on the scene. ZN pic.twitter.com/MeIewRfjzf — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 13, 2018

At the same time, the provincial Hawks have questioned how and when the device was planted inside the mosque.

Spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo:"It’s so strange that they found a device like this after the crime scene was cleared on Friday."

Meanwhile, nearby residents who had been evacuated for the duration of probe, say they no longer feel safe in the area and will host a community meeting on Monday to discuss a way forward.