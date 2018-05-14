Hawks confirm bomb found at Verulam mosque
Investigations have been underway since the attack on the Imam Hussain Mosque last week by knife-wielding men, which left a worshiper dead and two others injured.
JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have confirmed that the device found in a mosque in Verulam in KwaZulu-Natal was indeed a bomb.
#MosqueAttack Police are now moving us further away from the mosque. It’s understood they are assessing whether the device is in fact a bomb. Authorities might have to detonate the explosive if it is a bomb. ZN pic.twitter.com/03Amn7tTOA— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 13, 2018
Investigations have been underway since the attack on the Imam Hussain Mosque last week by knife-wielding men, which left a worshiper dead and two others injured.
Police were alerted to a bomb inside the mosque on Sunday, night just hours after Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the area.
It’s that understood worshipers found a white capsule with two wires connected to a cellphone, after concluding their evening prayers.
The Hawks’ Simphiwe Mhlongo told eNCA that he was part of a meeting on Monday morning with the explosives unit and confirmed that the device is an explosive.
Mhlongo says they’re still analysing it.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa shelves NW meeting to deal with KZN political killings
-
SA Weather Service: Rainy start to the week in Gauteng
-
No end in sight to national bus strike yet
-
DA lays criminal charges against Mduduzi Manana
-
Lotto Results: Saturday 12 May 2018
-
Senzo Mchunu: Factionalism driving political killings in KZN
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.