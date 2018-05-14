Hawks confirm bomb found at Verulam mosque

Investigations have been underway since the attack on the Imam Hussain Mosque last week by knife-wielding men, which left a worshiper dead and two others injured.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have confirmed that the device found in a mosque in Verulam in KwaZulu-Natal was indeed a bomb.

#MosqueAttack Police are now moving us further away from the mosque. It’s understood they are assessing whether the device is in fact a bomb. Authorities might have to detonate the explosive if it is a bomb. ZN pic.twitter.com/03Amn7tTOA — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 13, 2018

Investigations have been underway since the attack on the Imam Hussain Mosque last week by knife-wielding men, which left a worshiper dead and two others injured.

Police were alerted to a bomb inside the mosque on Sunday, night just hours after Police Minister Bheki Cele visited the area.

It’s that understood worshipers found a white capsule with two wires connected to a cellphone, after concluding their evening prayers.

The Hawks’ Simphiwe Mhlongo told eNCA that he was part of a meeting on Monday morning with the explosives unit and confirmed that the device is an explosive.

Mhlongo says they’re still analysing it.

