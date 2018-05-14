Govt task team to return to troubled North West

The inter-ministerial task team led by Dlamini Zuma visited the province earlier this month to assess the state of governance.

JOHANNESBURG - An inter-ministerial task team will return to the troubled North West to try to stabilise the province.

The inter-ministerial task team led by Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma visited the province earlier this month to assess the state of governance and is in the process of compiling a detailed report.

This followed a series of violent protests in the province over the past several weeks calling for Supra Mahumapelo to step down as premier.

Wendy Nelson was appointed as acting premier by Mahumapelo after he placed himself on special leave amid allegations of corruption.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has intervened and is due to meet the North West African National Congress and Mahumapelo this week, following his decision to have national government take control of the province.

The Cooperative Governance Department has taken over the running of most municipalities in the province, seemingly leaving acting premier Nelson without any powers.

This is the first time in democratic South Africa that the national executive has taken over an entire province's administration, including local and district municipalities.

Additional reporting by Pelane Phakgadi.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)