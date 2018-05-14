Govt task team to return to troubled North West
The inter-ministerial task team led by Dlamini Zuma visited the province earlier this month to assess the state of governance.
JOHANNESBURG - An inter-ministerial task team will return to the troubled North West to try to stabilise the province.
The inter-ministerial task team led by Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma visited the province earlier this month to assess the state of governance and is in the process of compiling a detailed report.
This followed a series of violent protests in the province over the past several weeks calling for Supra Mahumapelo to step down as premier.
Wendy Nelson was appointed as acting premier by Mahumapelo after he placed himself on special leave amid allegations of corruption.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has intervened and is due to meet the North West African National Congress and Mahumapelo this week, following his decision to have national government take control of the province.
The Cooperative Governance Department has taken over the running of most municipalities in the province, seemingly leaving acting premier Nelson without any powers.
This is the first time in democratic South Africa that the national executive has taken over an entire province's administration, including local and district municipalities.
Additional reporting by Pelane Phakgadi.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.